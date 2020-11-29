Bhopal: Smart city’s ‘Bhopal Plus’ gets App of the Year award

Bhopal: The Bhopal Plus mobile application developed by Smart City Development Corporation Limited has received Best Mobile App of the Year award. Bhopal Smart city was given the honour by government during a virtual conference.

The award lies under the Global Smart Cities Forum Award 2020 series. The application of the Bhopal Smart city was recognized under Gold Winner category. The application was designed under one app concept and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Citizens can avail services of property tax, water tax, Mayor Express and many other services of the smart city in one application. There is also a panic button for the women in case they need help at any place in the city. More than 1 lakh people have installed the application in the city.