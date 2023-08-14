Bhopal: 3 Retired IAS Officers, Retired Judge Among Others Join BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three retired IAS officers, one retired Judge, one ex-SDOP, two former MLA candidates of the Congress were among 1,200 people who joined the BJP on Sunday evening. They joined BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma. Some of them are workers of Jays.

Retired IAS officers are Kavindra Kiyawat, Raghuveer Shrivastava, SN Singh Chouhan, former MLA candidate of Congress from Pandhana (Khandwa) Chaaya Moore took the BJP memberships. Former Judge of Mandla region Prakash Uikey, Khiladi Singh Armo of Sehora, ex SDOP of Sardarpur Ram Singh Meda also took the BJP’s membership.

Child specialists of Bhagwanpura, Dr Hitesh Mujalde, former president of Youth Congress in Pandhana, Sunil Jaiswal, former district general secretary of Youth Congress, Shailesh Rathod, District vice president of Youth Congress in Dhar and Akhancha Baghel also joined the BJP.

Sharma said that BJP will get benefitted from the experience of the retired IAS officers and want to assure them that they will feel like a family in the party. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress had done the sin by ignoring the development and basic amenities including road, electricity, drinking water.

On the other hand, BJP had done various development work. The road network is spread till village level. BJP government brought the PESA Act to protect the tribal rights and started to give Rs 6000 to Ladli Behana.

He said that if state needs to be taken ahead on the development path and if future of youths is to be secured then there is no other option than the BJP.

Ex IAS Officer from 2002 batch, Ravindra Mishra and ex Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vedprakash Sharma (IAS) were also expected to turn up to take the BJP’s membership but they remained conspicuous by their absence. BJP said that they would soon join the party. It is learnt that Vedprakash Sharma is dreaming to contest election from Jabalpur.