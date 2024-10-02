Bhopal: 2 Women Tried to Commit Suicide During Public Hearing

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In two separate incidents in two districts, during public hearing, women tried to commit suicide said police on Tuesday. A woman consumed poison at the office of Betul superintendent of police.

In Sagar, a woman poured inflammable liquid on her but government employees caught hold of her before she could set herself on fire. She had been seeking to change her surname in a mark sheet for eight years but her complaint was not heard by the district education officer, the woman alleged.

Incharge district education officer Arvind Jain told reporters that the woman's name was entered as Radha Saur in all her mark sheets and she wanted to change it to Yadav. The High Court had given a direction to the secretary to take a decision in this regard in April this year, he said. A caste name cannot be changed at his level, the official said.

In Betul a woman who had come with a complaint consumed poison at the office of SP in Betul. She was rushed to hospital and was stated to be out of danger, said SP Nischal Jharia.

The woman had got an FIR registered against four persons on August 24 and another FIR against two other persons on September 16, the official said, adding that investigation was complete in both the cases, and a charge sheet would be presented in the court soon.

The woman alleged that she was being harassed by some persons, and her shanty was removed by the forest department after declaring it encroachment. A fake land patta (land record) was prepared, she alleged. Action will be taken if her allegations were found to be true, the police official said.