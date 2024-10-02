 Bhopal Updates: 23 Devotees Stuck In Kathmandu Amid Heavy Rains, CM Mohan Yadav Talks To Indian Embassy For Safe Return; Sameeta Rajora Promoted As PCCF
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh government has talked to Indian embassy through Central government and taken initiative for their safe return to state.

Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to heavy rains, 23 devotees from Madhya Pradesh got stuck in Kathmandu, Nepal. All these devotees had gone to visit Pashupatinath temple. Heavy rainfall and flood triggered landslides blocking roads.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh government has talked to Indian embassy through Central government and taken initiative for their safe return to state. Secretary (Home) Gaurav Rajput informed Free Press, “We have sent our team and are in regular touch with Gorakhpur (UP) District Magistrate (DM).

The stranded devotees will be brought to Gorakhpur from Sindhauli boarder, Nepal. From Gorakhpur, all will be brought to Jabalpur (MP) by road and then they will leave for their destination.”

The stranded devotees include 7 from Dindori, 1 from Mandla, 6 from Jabalpur and 8 from Rewa. While returning from Kathmandu, the bridge and road got washed away due to heavy rains in Kabre district and the devotees got stuck between Sindhuli Valley and Kathmandu.

Sameeta Rajora promoted as PCCF

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal State government has promoted Dr Sameeta Rajora, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Executive Officer, Madhya Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board, as Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) on Tuesday.

The 1992 batch IFS officer, she has been posted as PCCF (Human Resources and Development), Forest Headquarters. Shubhranjan Sen, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Human Resources and Development) has been transferred as PCCF (Finance and Budget). He is IFS officer of 1991 batch.  

