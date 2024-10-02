MP Updates: Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Didn't Join For Pitrapaksh, To Take Charge Tomorrow; PM Modi To Virtually Participate In Culmination Program Of “Swachhta Pakwada”

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain |

Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Didn't Join For Pitrapaksh, To Take Charge Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain did assume charge on Tuesday, although an order for his appointment was issued on Monday.

Jain will take over on October 3 (Thursday) on the first day of Navratri. According to sources, Jain did not take charge on Tuesday because of Pitrapaksh.

October 2 will be a holiday for Gandhi Janayti, so Jain will take charge on October 3. The order appointing Jain as CS was issued on Monday night. There were reports that he will fly from Delhi to Bhopal on Tuesday morning and assume charge.

Meanwhile, his schedule was changed and information about it was sent to the state. As former CS Veera Rana has been relieved and as Jain has yet to take charge, there will be no CS in the state for two days.

In such cases, some senior officer is generally given the charge. As Jain is not present, Rana got relieved without giving charge to anyone. She met the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday and formally bade farewell to office.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In Culmination Program Of “Swachhta Pakwada”

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the programme which will mark the culmination of “Swachhta Pakwada” on Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

In this programme to be organized at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, dedication and foundation stones of various development projects will be done. The cost of these development projects is Rs 685 crores.

AIR

On this occasion, CM Mohan Yadav, through single click, will transfer sum of Rs 69.42 lakh into the accounts of 2314 “Safai Mitra” of Ujjain. On an average, every “Safai Mitra” will get around Rs 3000. Notably, Ujjain Municipal Corporation has received three Star ranking in Cleanliness Survey 2022. CM will also felicitate those Municipalities Officers who have worked excellently under Swachta Hi Seva Abhiyan 2024.

He will also dedicate equipments and other development works of Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The cost of them is Rs 43.39 crores.

Likewise development works of other local bodies such as Sagar, Shahpur, Damoh, Banda, Mhow, Vidisha etc will be dedicated.