Bhopal: 2 Restaurants Sealed For Serving Hookah, Liquor | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teams comprising district administration officials raided six restaurants on Saturday late night to keep a check on hookah smoking and consumption of illicit liquor.

During the raid, two eateries of the city were sealed by the team for serving hookah and illicit liquor, officials said. According to administrative officials, the action was carried out following orders issued by Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh.

The teams raided restaurants located in Bawadia Kalan, Bairagarh, Kerwa Road and MP Nagar. Officials said that hookahs were served at an eatery named Natural Cottage. Eight hookahs were seized from there and the restaurant was sealed. Officials have also collected food samples from there, which have been sent for testing.

Similar action was carried out at another roadside restaurant operating on Raisen Road named Achman Dhaba. Illicit liquor was served there. The officials sealed the restaurant and suspended its licence.

