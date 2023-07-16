Bhopal: Collector’s Safety Guidelines For School Buses | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maintaining record of vans hired by parents to send their children to school is proving to be a major challenge for private schools management.

Though Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh has set guidelines for school buses for safety of students, private schools are finding it difficult to implement them. The district administration has launched intense check drive of school buses in the city.

One of the guidelines is to have woman attendant in school bus. It is problematic as driver become helpless when school buses develop any snag. And appointing two male and female attendants are a costly affair for school management.

Secondly, installation of CCTV cameras is onetime expense for school management. But its maintenance requires money and manpower.

Ravdeep Singh of St Joseph’s convent higher secondary school said, “Regular checking is good. But school management has its own problems in implementing guidelines. For instance, maintaining record of vehicles other than our school buses, is also not possible as such vehicles are not allowed inside school premises.”

Winston Miz of Campion School said, “Private schools will have to coordinate with van drivers’ association. Then, it is difficult for private schools to track vans hired by parents. Secondly, there must be three persons - driver, cleaner and lady attendant specially in co-ed schools. Girls schools generally try to manage by appointing driver and a woman attendant.”

