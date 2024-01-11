 Bhopal: 10% Students Pursuing Medical Degree In Hindi In MP; Deputy CM Shukla Reviews Hindi Language MBBS Course
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla reviewed the MBBS course in Hindi at Mantralaya on Thursday. He said that so far, all three books of first-year MBBS have been made available in Hindi.

In the second and third phases, the work of translating books from other ensuing years (like the second year, the third year, etc.) will be done. Of the 13 books on 12 subjects, nine are now available in Hindi. The remaining four books will be completed by the end of January.

Shukla took feedback regarding students doing MBBS in Hindi. Around 10 percent of students are doing MBBS courses in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh. He directed them to prepare the question papers in Hindi along with English.

He instructed that arrangement shall be done to provide incentive and other benefits to doctors working at Medical College, Super specialty hospital etc. Moreover, he instructed that a plan shall be prepared to ensure regular supply arrangement of medicines and other consumable things.

Taking cognizance of cath lab problem of Hamidia hospital, he said that cath lab operation shall be ensured shortly. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman, Director Medical Education Dr Arun Shrivastava etc were present.  

It was informed by the officers that in every medical college, Hindi Cell “ Mandar” has been constituted.

