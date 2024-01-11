Road Safety Campaign In Chhatarpur: Mute Animals Get Radioactive Collars To Prevent Accidents

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an innovative effort to improve road safety during cold weather, the traffic police in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, have initiated a unique campaign. Guided by the Deputy Inspector General and supervised by the Superintendent of Police, the initiative involves using radioactively marked collars on mute animals to prevent road accidents.

The Traffic Superintendent, Dalveer Singh, informed ANI, "A significant initiative is underway on the roadways to protect mute animals, both large and small, from the cold and road accidents. Radium collars are affixed to big animals, and bores are attached to small ones. Station in-charges carry bores on their vehicles during the night, promptly addressing any mute animals exposed to the biting cold through this operation."

He further mentioned, "This initiative will persist until the weather normalizes." In this comprehensive effort across the district, silent animals fitted with specially crafted collars are strategically positioned along National Highways and major city roads. The primary goal is to minimize accidents and enhance visibility, particularly in challenging weather conditions. The active involvement of all station in-charges throughout the district underscores the success of the campaign.

Dalveer Singh emphasized, "Approximately 30 to 40 mute animals have been carefully relocated to specified areas, each adorned with a distinctively marked radioactive collar. This proactive approach addresses the recurring problem of mute animals posing unexpected challenges on roads, even as individuals manage their own traffic arrangements."