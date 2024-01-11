Bhopal: Personal Staff For CM, His Secretariat To Be Posted Soon

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officers and personal staff will soon be posted in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. One month has passed since Mohan Yadav was sworn in as Chief Minister, but his personal staff was not posted. After the appointment of principal secretary Raghvendra Singh to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, nobody was posted there.

Five IAS officers were posted to the CM’s Secretariat. Three of them – secretary Vivek Porwal, and two deputy secretaries Sheetla Patle and Neeraj Vashisht – have been transferred. Besides Singh, only deputy secretary Sudhir Kochar is posted there.

According to sources, other officers may soon be posted there. CM’s personal staff has not yet been posted. An order for all the officers, who worked with Yadav when he was the higher education minister, was not issued for their shifting to the CM’s Secretariat.

Because an order for posting of CM’s personal staff has not been issued, the ministers, too, have not got their personal staff. According to reports, an order for posting of personal staff in CM’s Secretariat and for a few other ministers may be issued this week.

Sangh Holds Talks, BJP’s Coordination Meeting Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The coordination of meeting of the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was held at Sharda Vihar in Bhopal on Wednesday. The leaders of the RSS outfits were also present at the meeting in which RSS Sah Karyavah Arun Kumar, regional Pracharak Deepak Visupte and BJP leaders took part.

According to sources, events to be organised after the consecration of Ramlal’s idol in Ayodhya figured in the meeting. RSS’s public awareness campaign has been going on for the past few days. The RSS workers are taking out Prabhat pheries and Kalash Yatras in villages to raise awareness about consecration of Ramlala’s idol.

They also discussed religious conversion issue. The BJP and RSS have plunged into action for the Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the BJP is going to be held in a resort in Sehore on Thursday to prepare a strategy for the upcoming LS polls and to discuss the government’s functioning.