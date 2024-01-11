2 Held For Duping Jobless In Bhopal: 1st In MP To Have Contacts With Chinese Fraudsters |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch on Wednesday arrested two persons from Indore who used to dupe people who were paid money after completing petty works they were assigned. The officials also said that this is the first gang in the state, which has contacts with fraudsters based in China.

Additional DCP (crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said accused Satveer Singh and Rahul Vasuniya were arrested from Indore, after a man named Sanjay Kumar approached them in December 2023. Kumar told police that unidentified people offered him work and had promised him money on a social media application.

In the process, they duped him of Rs 90 lakh. According to Chouhan, Singh used to look for people searching for a job, and used to make them open a current bank account. He then used to contact his accomplices in China and provide them the details of the account opened by the target person.

The Chinese fraudsters then used to add the account number to the application used by them, due to which they could easily access all the One Time Passwords (OTPs) obtained by the victim on his/her device. Additional DCP Chouhan said accused and Chinese fraudsters used Telegram application to commit frauds, and the accused duo were added to various China-based groups on Telegram. They are being questioned, he said.