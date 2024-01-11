Bhopal: Protected Monuments Advanced Technology To Be Used For Better Conservation, Visitor Experience |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state directorate of archaeology has proposed to use advanced technology to revamp the way it conserves the state’s tangible heritage. Inspired by accomplishments of 2023, the directorate is committed to launching restoration programme in Ashapuri (Raisen), Mahakaal (Ujjain) and Devbadla (Sehore).

In addition, the department will initiate GIS mapping of all protected monuments in Madhya Pradesh. The technological innovations promise to enhance visitor experience and their understanding of historical artefacts and sites. An international heritage awareness seminar is slated for this, followed by debris clearance in Salkanpur (Sehore District), Ratlam, Devbadla (Sehore), Mau (Shahdol) and Ashapuri (Raisen).

Additionally, plans for excavation across 109 habitational mounds and temples in Manora are set to unravel further historical revelations. "Our strides in heritage conservation coupled with technological advancements mark a pivotal chapter in preserving Madhya Pradesh's rich cultural legacy.

We are committed to driving innovation while safeguarding our historical treasures for future generations,” said Commissioner , Archaeology , Urmila Shukla. The directorate stands poised to revamp heritage conservation through a blend of restoration initiatives and cutting-edge technological interventions, ensuring the preservation and celebration of the state's illustrious history, Shukla added.