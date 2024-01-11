Bhopal: Usha Uthup, Ex-SC Judge Among 90 Speakers At Bhopal Lit Fest | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 90 distinguished people will take part in the sixth edition of Bhopal Literature & Art Festival 2024. The three-day festival, organised by the Society for Culture and Environment in association with the state culture department, will begin at Bharat Bhavan in the city on January 12.

Pop singer Usha Uthup, former Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan B Lokur, Shiv Rawail, director of Netflix series The Railwaymen, Sara Rai, granddaughter of author Premchand, Director of Indira Gandhi Centre of Arts, Sachchidanand Joshi, historian and archaeologist Nayanjot Lahiri and author and wildlife conservationist Latika Nath will among the key participants.

Raghav Chandra, the director of the festival, told media persons on Wednesday that more than 50 sessions related to contemporary international and national affairs, art and literature will be conducted. The sessions will start at 11 am and will continue till 8 pm everyday. The festival will begin with recital by classical singer Smita Nagdev at 11 am followed by discussions on the book, Banker and Custodian of Trust, written by Rajnish Kumar, a former chairman of State Bank of India.

A lecture on the life of Raja Vikramaditya will also be held. The opening session will also have discussions on topics such as the role of social media influencers in city marketing. At 6 pm, there will be a discussion about a book written on life and work of 'ndian Queen of Pop, Padma Shri Usha Uthup followed by her live performance. The festival will include storytelling, painting and poetry competition for youths.