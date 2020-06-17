Beware! Fake, duplicate sanitizer flooding Bhopal market

BHOPAL: The locally manufactured sanitizers flooding the market may not be safe and of the required health standards, but the district administration is still to take note of it.
The hand sanitizer is on high demand as the government is encouraging hand washing and sanitization to check spread of Coronavirus.
The increased demand of sanitizers has given a chance to some to cash in on the opportunity and make a killing.
Today, fake, substandard and duplicate sanitizers are available at every nook and corner of the city. A recent case where a sanitizer manufacturer himself had caught a person making sanitizers using label of his firm, highlights the need of a routine examination of the sanitizers being sold in the city. The accused was selling the duplicate product using water.
There are reports of low quality sanitizers in the capital but till date no arrest has been made in this regard.
The administration had allowed sale of sanitizers at ration stores and milk parlors besides the local shops, but today one can get locally manufactured cheap sanitizers at makeshift shops on roadsides.
The food and drugs administration is yet to initiate routine quality examination of the sanitizers being sold around in the city.
Much to the advantage of the fake sanitizers manufacturers, there is no clear instructions to check the quality of the hand sanitizers.
An owner of sanitizer manufacturing unit explained that duplicate sanitizers are manufactured using original sanitizer mixing it with vicks and diluting the solution with water. One liter original sanitizes is being used to manufacture 3-4 lt fake sanitizer. The drugs department is till to take note of the sale of fake and substandard sanitizers.
Joint controller food and drugs department, Abhishek Dubey said the department issues license to manufacture sanitizers. We have a team of five drug inspectors and will start soon the quality tests of sanitizer being sold in city, he added.
