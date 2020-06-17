Beware! Fake, duplicate sanitizer flooding Bhopal market

BHOPAL: The locally manufactured sanitizers flooding the market may not be safe and of the required health standards, but the district administration is still to take note of it.

The hand sanitizer is on high demand as the government is encouraging hand washing and sanitization to check spread of Coronavirus.

The increased demand of sanitizers has given a chance to some to cash in on the opportunity and make a killing.

Today, fake, substandard and duplicate sanitizers are available at every nook and corner of the city. A recent case where a sanitizer manufacturer himself had caught a person making sanitizers using label of his firm, highlights the need of a routine examination of the sanitizers being sold in the city. The accused was selling the duplicate product using water.

There are reports of low quality sanitizers in the capital but till date no arrest has been made in this regard.