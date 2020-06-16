Madhya Pradesh: Twenty new positive patients surge COVID-19 active cases tally to 48 in districts

Ratlam: 20 new COVID-19 patients were reported here on Sunday late night when Government Medical College (GMC) laboratory released reports of 315 samples.

With this, the total number of active cases has again rose to 48 who are currently admitted in the corona hospital of the GMC.

The 20 cases included 11 male and nine female patients. 14 of the 20 patients are residents of Ratlam while five are from Jaora and one from Taal. Most of the new positive patients have contact history with previously tested positive patients.

Five of the new patients in Ratlam are from Naharpura area, one each from Arihant Parisar, Laxmanpura and Mominpura and six from Nayapura Haat Road.

Jaora had earlier also reported positive cases but for the first time one resident of Taal has been found COVID-19 positive which indicated that corona might have reached to rural areas also. Experts said that close vigil is now needed towards the rural and tribal belt and cases are being reported from the Fever Clinics.

This is important to mention that in the 315 samples reports released by the GMC, the number of positives reported have shown an increasing trend. Out of total 2761 samples, 107 were positives. Fifty five patients have recovered and discharged while 48 patients are still under treatment and four have succumbed to the virus attack.

Official information said that a meeting of their nodal doctors was held at the COVID-19 control room which was addressed by district collector Ruchika Chauhan.

According to information, doctors of the GMC and District Hospital were assigned separate responsibilities with respect to dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The work of the survey teams was also reviewed and new directions were issued. Meanwhile, from Monday, hotels in the district have been opened following an order by ADM Ratlam city Jamuna Bhide. The ADM said that hotels and guest management units in the district are permitted to reopen but have to strictly follow the administration guidelines.

Marriages functions at hotels are permitted with maximum 50 persons. And if band is arranged, then band persons would also be counted in the limit of 50 persons.

No separate permission would be needed for holding marriages in hotel but hotel owner and marriage organisers will have to ensure the guidelines.

Four discharged in Khargone

Four more patients got discharged from the hospital after they were treated of COVID-19. With this total number of recoveries in Khargone raised to 170. Meanwhile, district also reported seven new cases in last 24 hours. District so far recorded 227 cases and 14 deaths due to novel coronavirus. At present 43 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and they are said to be stable.

Three more defeat COVID-19 in Khandwa

In Khandwa, with three discharged and two new cases, total number of active patients reduced by one in the last 24 hours. So far, Khandwa reported 282 novel coronavirus cases and out of them, 244 got discharged after being cured, while 17 persons lost their lives. District currently have 21 active patients who are reported to be stable.