COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: June-July graduate, post-graduate exams postponed

The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed graduate and post-graduate examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, a public relation department official said on Monday.

Graduate exams were to be held from June 29 to July 31 while PG exams were scheduled from June 16 to July 31, both conducted by state Higher and Technical Education department, the official informed.

"Both exams have been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in MP. New dates will be announced soon," he said.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that the educational institutions in the state will remain closed in July as well. Any further details or decisions on the issue will be taken in a meeting in July.

In view of the increasing cases of corona in Madhya Pradesh, the CM while talking to the Self Help Group on Saturday, decided that the schools will not open in state in July. Earlier, the school education department had declared holidays in all government and private schools as well as educational institutions till 30 June. In this, students as well as teachers have been given leave from school.