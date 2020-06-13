Madhya Pradesh: Educational institutions to remain closed in July as well

In view of the increasing cases of corona in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that that schools will remain closed in July as well. While talking to the Self Help Group on Saturday, it has been decided that now the schools are not going to open in Madhya Pradesh in July. Earlier, the school education department had declared holidays in all government and private schools as well as educational institutions till 30 June. In this, students as well as teachers have been given leave from school.

CM said, “The prevailing situation of corona is not in our favor. Opening schools may risk students’ as well as teachers’ lives. So now schools will not open in July also, but there will be a meeting in late June. Further decisions will be taken only after that. All I can say is that schools will be closed in July.”

Madhya Pradesh School Department had declared a holiday in all educational institutions for the academic session 2020-21 on March 4. Subsequently, a new order was issued on 23 April, in view of the infection of coronavirus. In this, a holiday for students and teachers in all government and private schools and teaching and training institutions of the state was declared till June 7. Later on May 30, new guidelines were issued by Secretary, Home Department, Government of India regarding Corona.

The guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resource Department for Public Education are awaited. Along with this, an ideal guideline will be prepared after assessing the instructions issued by other boards. It will be decided to open schools in the state with special attention to the interests and health of all the parties and children. Only then guidelines will be issued for private schools including government. There is no impact on children's education, so online classes are being taken in all private schools including government.