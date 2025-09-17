 Bageshwar Dham Organises Special Prayers & Feast On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday; Donates Essential Supplies To Underprivileged Children
75 Brahmins from Varanasi recited the Durga Saptashati and Hanuman Chalisa in the morning

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birth anniversary was celebrated reverence and enthusiasm across the country on Tuesday. In line with this, special rituals and social events were organized at Bageshwar Dham.

The occasion was marked by special rituals, worship ceremonies, and acts of social service. Acharya Dhiru Tripathi and priest Pradeep Maharaj informed that 75 Brahmins from Varanasi recited the Durga Saptashati and Hanuman Chalisa in the morning.

article-image

Following this, a havan was performed in the Yagyashala where seventy-five girls were worshipped. Later, a grand feast was held at the Dham, and the Brahmins were also fed who participated in the rituals.

Special offerings were prepared for devotees, which were later distributed as prasadam. Cow worship was also performed at the Dham, with fodder and food offered to the cows. In addition, school supplies were distributed among underprivileged children as part of the celebrations.

article-image

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri released a video message wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and prayed to Bageshwar Balaji for his long life.

