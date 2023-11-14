AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch

Image credit: Google

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS-Bhopal distributed special food to patients on the occasion of Diwali. This special diet was given to them in addition to their regular meals. The Diwali special menu had Kadhai Paneer, Matar Pulao and Kheer.

The special food was provided to the admitted patients in lunch on the occasion of Diwali following the instructions of Professor (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal.

Dean, Medical superintendent, HODs, faculty members and paramedical staff celebrated Deepawali with the patients admitted in various wards of the hospital. Prof(Dr) Ajai Singh and other Doctors and Paramedics lighted diyas and distributed sweets among the patients.

Singh said that Doctors best moments are when he/she see their patients cured and discharged to home.

Prof Singh said that the purpose to meet the patients was to assure them that they are the responsibility of AIIMS Bhopal family till discharged to home and make them feel that they although away from their home should not feel away from celebrations of the festival. Young Doctors, paramedical staff and house keeping staff also distributed sweets among the patients.

