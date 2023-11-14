 AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch

AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch

The special food was provided to the admitted patients in lunch on the occasion of Diwali following the instructions of Professor Dr Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS-Bhopal distributed special food to patients on the occasion of Diwali. This special diet was given to them in addition to their regular meals. The Diwali special menu had Kadhai Paneer, Matar Pulao and Kheer.

The special food was provided to the admitted patients in lunch on the occasion of Diwali following the instructions of Professor (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal.

Dean, Medical superintendent, HODs, faculty members and paramedical staff celebrated Deepawali with the patients admitted in various wards of the hospital. Prof(Dr) Ajai Singh and other Doctors and Paramedics lighted diyas and distributed sweets among the patients.

Read Also
After-effect Of Firecrackers: AQI Remains Lower Than Last Year In Indore, But PM10 Crosses 400,...
article-image

Singh said that Doctors best moments are when he/she see their patients cured and discharged to home.

Prof Singh said that the purpose to meet the patients was to assure them that they are the responsibility of AIIMS Bhopal family till discharged to home and make them feel that they although away from their home should not feel away from celebrations of the festival. Young Doctors, paramedical staff and house keeping staff also distributed sweets among the patients.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi’s Bhopal Roadshow A Massive Hit As Thousands Throng The Rally
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch

AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch

MP Elections 2023: PM Modi Raises Kashmir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Appease Public In Betul

MP Elections 2023: PM Modi Raises Kashmir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Appease Public In Betul

MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Candidate's Mobile Over Campaigning...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Candidate's Mobile Over Campaigning...

MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit...

MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Distributes Voter Slips In Shymala Hills, Urges People To Cast Votes In MP...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Distributes Voter Slips In Shymala Hills, Urges People To Cast Votes In MP...