AIIMS-Bhopal Launches Books For MBBS Course In Hindi Language

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following footprints of the state government, centre-run All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has launched Hindi version of medical books for students.

The main objective is to remove linguistic barrier for students. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh government had started MBBS course in Hindi version. Though AIIMS administration has denied reports of starting MBBS course in Hindi language, it asserted only the books will be available in Hindi for better understanding of students who face challenge in English.

Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal, released a pioneering bilingual (Hindi and English) Physiology book at the institute. Written by Dr Varun Malhotra, Dr Ashish Kumar Dixit, Dr Danish Javed of AIIMS Bhopal and Professor M Shobitha of Sharda University, the book aims to meet the needs of Hindi-speaking students.

Professor (Dr.) Ajai Singh expressed his pleasure to unveil this important book, which has been written especially for students who are more comfortable with Hindi. He highlighted the recognition of language as a potential barrier and emphasized the book's role in promoting inclusive education by breaking down linguistic barriers. This bilingual book aims to strengthen students' understanding of physiology, promote critical thinking, and refine clinical reasoning skills.

Professor (Dr.) Ajai Singh congratulated the dedicated team behind the book and invited the students to adopt this book overcoming the language barriers.

The vision of the Executive Director is to achieve excellence in medical education at AIIMS Bhopal, and this bilingual Physiology book represents an important step towards that goal.

The release of the book marks a milestone in the commitment to provide a level playing field and nurture talent in the medical education landscape.