AIIMS Bhopal gets MALDI TOF machine for rapid identification of fungal infections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MALDI TOF machine has been installed in “Mycology Advanced Resource Center (iMARC)” at AIIMS Bhopal for rapid identification of fungal infections and other microbes at a low cost.

With the installation of MALDI TOF at “ICMR Mycology Advanced Resource Center (iMARC)”, in the Department of Microbiology, AIIMS Bhopal, it will be easier to manage complicated and life-threatening fungal infections particularly in Diabetic, immunosuppressed patients as organ transplant and HIV patients for which we were dependent on PGIMER Chandigarh till this point of time.

AIIMS Director Dr Ajai Singh said, “It is a matter of great pride for the Bhopal and Central India. This newly installed MALDI TOF will save many lives, affected by rare and dreaded fungal infections particularly in ICU settings. The model MALDI Biotyper SIRIUS One, is the latest upgraded model and is the first machine to be installed in India. This equipment will support multidisciplinary, inter-sectoral, diagnostic service delivery, training- teaching activities, human resource development and high-quality research activities at AIIMS.”