AIIMS Bhopal Develops Cure To Fix Problem Of Reduced Mouth Opening Due To Tobacco Consumption

PTI Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS-Bhopal has developed a new technique of treatment of Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF) disease-- a medical condition which limits the patient's mouth opening. In this technique, the hard skin inside the cheek is removed through surgery and a combination of skin from the side of the abdomen and buccal fat pad is used in the patients. Dr Anshul Rai of AIIMS Bhopal has developed a new technique for its treatment.

Dr Anshul Rai, Additional Professor, Department of Dentistry, AIIMS, Bhopal has been granted copyright as Intellectual Property India by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion on the technology developed through his research.

Dr. Anshul Rai told that after treatment with this new technique, the patient's mouth will be able to open up to four fingers. This facility will be provided free of cost to Ayushman card holders in the dental department of AIIMS. For the last 10 years, he has been studying and treating patients who consume tobacco and betel nuts. He has also designed a modified instrument used in the treatment of the disease. Dr. Rai told that we should avoid the consumption of betel nut, tobacco and gutkha.

