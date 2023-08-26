Bhopal: 57-Year-Old Man Flashes Private Parts To Toddler Boy At AIIMS, Arrested

Photo: Pixabay |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing his private parts to a 3-year-old boy at AIIMS-Bhopal, the Bagsewaniya police said on Saturday. The police claimed to have arrested the accused within a few hours after the incident took place.

Bagsewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni told Free Press that the complainant is the mother of the 3-year-old child. Both the mother (40) and her child reside in Misrod locality of the city, and had been to the AIIMS hospital to get the child cured, as he was ill. The child’s mother was sitting inside the Outpatient department (OPD), seeking medications and cure for her child from the doctor.

During this, the playful 3-year-old kid went towards the corridor. A 57-year-old man named Tukaram, who was present there, allegedly opened his trousers’ zip and flashed his genitals to the kid.

The kid immediately went to his mother and narrated the entire incident to her. Her mother caught hold of Tukaram and enquired about the incident from him, which he denied.

She then approached the Bagsewaniya police and lodged a case against the accused. The police arrested the accused, Tukaram swiftly within a few hours.

