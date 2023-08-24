Bhopal: Successful Surgical Removal Of Fetus-In-Fetu At AIIMS

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal, renowned for its cutting-edge treatments and expert medical teams, has done successful surgical removal of a rare case of Fetus-in-Fetu. The complex procedure, performed by the team of skilled surgeons and anaesthetists, exemplifies the institute’s commitment to exceptional patient care and medical innovation as envisioned by its executive Director, Prof Ajai Singh.

Fetus-in-Fetu is an exceedingly rare congenital anomaly where a partially formed fetus is found within the body of its twin. This intricate medical condition poses unique challenges due to its rarity and complex nature. The 5-month-old female child Roshni (name changed) from Satna was taken to a physician by the concerned parents with complaints of abdominal distension since one month of age, which was gradually progressive. The physician then referred the child to AIIMS Bhopal for the suspicion of abdominal cancer.

A team of paediatric surgeons and anaesthetists, including Dr Pramod Sharma, Dr RoshanChanchlani, Dr Ankit K, Dr Zainab Ahmad, Dr Pratik and Dr Preeti, meticulously planned and executed the complex operation. The team successfully removed the vestigial twin weighing about 300 grams from the patient’s abdominal cavity after a surgical procedure, which took about three hours and required intricate precision due to the close proximity of the fetus with the blood vessels supplying the intestine and spleen.

