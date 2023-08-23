 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students

Neem, Kadamba and Jamun saplings planted on the 25th foundation day of RGPV

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Neem, Karanj and Jamun in the Park located at Shyamla Hills. Along with CM Chouhan, President Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Sunil Gupta and students planted saplings on the 25th foundation day of the university. Along with CM Chouhan, Smt. Nidhi Joshi, Shri Siddhant Meena and Sushri Veena Sindhu planted saplings on their birthday.

Soumitra Joshi, Kumari Arya Joshi, Kavita Anuragi, Shubhendra Sindhu, Brijesh Meena, Sushri Kalpana Meena also participated in plantation. On the birthday of three-year-old girl Kumari Advika Jain, her family members Arpit Jain and Rashi Jain also planted saplings.

Read Also
MP: On-Duty Cop Assaulted In Bhopal, Video Viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: Sneh Yatras Will Nurture The Spirit Of Social Harmony – CM Shri Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Sneh Yatras Will Nurture The Spirit Of Social Harmony – CM Shri Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Heritage City Sanchi Wears A New Look As MP’s First Solar City

Madhya Pradesh: Heritage City Sanchi Wears A New Look As MP’s First Solar City

Madhya Pradesh: State Leads With 3.5 Lakh Programmes In Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan

Madhya Pradesh: State Leads With 3.5 Lakh Programmes In Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students