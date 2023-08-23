Bhopal: CM Chouhan Plants Saplings With The Students

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Neem, Karanj and Jamun in the Park located at Shyamla Hills. Along with CM Chouhan, President Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Sunil Gupta and students planted saplings on the 25th foundation day of the university. Along with CM Chouhan, Smt. Nidhi Joshi, Shri Siddhant Meena and Sushri Veena Sindhu planted saplings on their birthday.

Soumitra Joshi, Kumari Arya Joshi, Kavita Anuragi, Shubhendra Sindhu, Brijesh Meena, Sushri Kalpana Meena also participated in plantation. On the birthday of three-year-old girl Kumari Advika Jain, her family members Arpit Jain and Rashi Jain also planted saplings.

