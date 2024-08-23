‘Against Justice,’ Congress MLA Arif Masood Writes To CM Mohan Yadav After Bulldozer Razes Chhatarpur Residence Of Shahzad Ali

Congress MLA Arif Masood wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding bulldozer action in Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Madhya assembly constituency in Bhopal, Arif Masood wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding bulldozer action in Chhatarpur district saying it is against the Justice system.

Illegal constructions belonging to the key accused involved in a stone-pelting incident that occurred at a police station in Chhatarpur district on August 21 were demolished the next day on August 22. The demolition action was taken up jointly by district administration and police.

Madhya Pradesh: The lavish bunglow of Congress leader Shahzad Ali who lead the mob that attacked and pelted stones at the police station in Chhatarpur bulldozed by authorities pic.twitter.com/XFW0ODUkGq — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 22, 2024

In the letter to CM Yadav, Congress MLA wrote, "After the incident that took place in Chhatarpur's City Kotwali police station on August 21, the angry Chhatarpur Police, in connivance with the local administration, bulldozed people's houses on August 22, without giving notice to them, which is directly against the justice system."

"The way the police administration has demolished houses, and vehicles with JCB and Pokhlan machines during the action, it is clear that the Constitution in Madhya Pradesh is almost on the verge of extinction. If any criminal commits a crime, then there is a provision to take action against it in the justice system," he further wrote.

"Therefore, I request you that the way houses have been demolished without giving notice, strict action should be taken against the officers who took such action so that the common man's faith in the law process remains intact," stated the letter.

Meanwhile, Masood told ANI, "One can visit the spot, there was permission for the house and even there was a loan on it as well. The government should check the other houses in the district to see whether they have permission or not. Will those houses without permission be demolished in a day? Because the houses were bulldozed without any notice. We will knock on the doors of the High Court and the Supreme Court for the same." "Those who created a nuisance, then check the CCTV footage, lodge FIR and arrest them. There is no objection to it," he added.