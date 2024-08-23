 VIDEO: SDRF Team Battles Strong Water Current To Rescue Drowning Youth In Narmada River
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: SDRF Team Battles Strong Water Current To Rescue Drowning Youth In Narmada River

VIDEO: SDRF Team Battles Strong Water Current To Rescue Drowning Youth In Narmada River

The opening of Bargi Dam has led to a substantial increase in the flow of the Narmada River, where this incident occurred.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of brave SDRF jawans battled strong water currents to rescue a youth drowning in Narmada river in Bhedaghat area of Jabalpur. The youth slipped from the wet stairs leading to the river and was taken far away by the heavy water flow. Fortunately, the vigilant team spotted him and rowed for the rescue.

A video of the heroic rescue of the youth has surfaced on the social media platform X.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog
article-image

Watch the video here:-

Read Also
MP: More Shelters Identified For Stray Cattle As District Administration Acts To Address Menace
article-image

According to information, the SDRF team was recently deployed on the Saraswati Bank of Narmada river due to heavy water flow.

FPJ Shorts
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)

The youth, identified as Satish Kumar, went to the Sarswati Bank located in the Bhedaghat area of Jabalpur on Thursday to collect his deceased aunt's ashes. After collection, he went to take a dip in the Narmada River. As soon as he went to take a dip, he slipped on the stairs of the bank and fell face-first into the river.

Seeing this, a team of the State Disaster Response Force took a boat and went into the river to save the youth. The team jumped into the river in a motor boat and swiftly saved the drowning youth. Kumar was saved by the team, and he thanked the SDRF team.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Miscreants Beat Youths, Pee On Him, Loot His Chain For Refusing Liquor Money (WATCH)
article-image

Opening dam gates is the reason for heavy flow.

Due to the increase in water levels in various dam catchments, several gates at various dams in the state have been opened. This step has been taken to give relief to the catchment areas and to reduce water levels.

In turn, the opening of gates has led to a major increase in the flow of many major rivers in the state. The opening of Bargi Dam has led to a substantial increase in the flow of the Narmada River, where this incident occurred.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: SDRF Team Battles Strong Water Current To Rescue Drowning Youth In Narmada River

VIDEO: SDRF Team Battles Strong Water Current To Rescue Drowning Youth In Narmada River

Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

Jabalpur Grapples With Surge In Dengue Cases: 19-Year-Old Succumbs As Health Authorities Issue High...

Jabalpur Grapples With Surge In Dengue Cases: 19-Year-Old Succumbs As Health Authorities Issue High...

Bhopal: Speeding Biker Rams Into Divider In Govindpura, Run Over By Truck, Dies

Bhopal: Speeding Biker Rams Into Divider In Govindpura, Run Over By Truck, Dies

Violent Clash Erupts Between Army Major & Traffic Police During Departure Of CM Mohan Yadav’s...

Violent Clash Erupts Between Army Major & Traffic Police During Departure Of CM Mohan Yadav’s...