MP: More Shelters Identified For Stray Cattle As District Administration Acts To Address Menace

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has taken several measures to check stray cattle menace. After ensuring shelter for the stray cattle in the cowsheds, the administration has identified shelters for the onesmoving on the roads in city.

As many as 200 stray cattle have been kept in the old sub-Krishi Upaj Mandi at Dolaria village Panchayat. Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Sojan Singh Rawat, with the officials of the animal husbandry department, inspected the sub-Krishi Upaj Mandi. During the inspection, chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Hemant Sutrakar said that sub-Upaj Mandi is located on 14 acres.

Read Also Ranji Player, Others Fall Prey To Trading Scam In Bhopal

The stray cattle were sent there ten days ago, because the area has a huge quantity of grass, Sutradhar said, adding that a member of the Panchayat, Shiva Rajput, is taking care of the cows. Water and fodder have been arranged for the cattle kept there, and because the area is properly covered, the cattle are no more moving on the roads, he said. According to Sutradhar, 200-300 cattle can be kept there at present.

Deputy director of veterinary services Sanjay Agarwal said that the animal husbandry department regularly checked the health of the animals kept there and vaccinated them against any disease. After inspecting Dolaria, Rawat visited the newly-constructed cow barn in Bamhangaon Khurd village in Saket and asked the officials to start the cowshed as early as possible.

According to reports, the Nagar Palika Parishad, Itarsi, will run the cowshed. Rawat expressed unhappiness at the delay in finalising the contract for running the cowshed. He directed the officials to ensure that the stray cattle are kept in the cowshed within three days. Rawat also inspected the sub-Krishi Upaj Mandi in Resalpur where the stray cattle moving on the main roads are sheltered. Rawat directed the officials of animal husbandry that if any stray cattle are found anywhere, their owner should be fined. Project officer of MNREGA Abhishek Tiwari and Gram Panchayat-level officials were also present during the inspection.