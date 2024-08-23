5 Dead, 40 Injured After Speeding Hyderabad-Bhopal Bus Rams Into Divider & Overturns In Pandhurna

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five passengers died and 40 sustained severe injuries after an interstate bus travelling overturned in the Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Bhopal on Thursday night. As it reached control at Mohi Ghat in Pandhurna, it rammed into the divider and turtled.

A case has been registered, and investigations are going on.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

According to the information, the passengers were travelling from Hyderabad to Bhopal when their bus hit a divider at Mohi Ghat around 10 p.m. and overturned on Thursday. It was reported that the bus sped at approximately 110 kilometres per hour when the driver lost control of the wheel.

Frightened, the on-lookers informed the police and reached the spot. The police have registered a case, and further investigations are going on.

The police sent the injured to a hospital in Nagpur, which is 60 km away from the accident spot. The injured people were sent via four ambulances.

The police said three passengers died on the spot while, two died on the way to the hospital. However, the other 40 passengers have sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.