 5 Dead, 40 Injured After Speeding Hyderabad-Bhopal Bus Rams Into Divider & Overturns In Pandhurna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal5 Dead, 40 Injured After Speeding Hyderabad-Bhopal Bus Rams Into Divider & Overturns In Pandhurna

5 Dead, 40 Injured After Speeding Hyderabad-Bhopal Bus Rams Into Divider & Overturns In Pandhurna

It was reported that the bus sped at approximately 110 kilometers per hour, when the driver lost control of the wheel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five passengers died and 40 sustained severe injuries after an interstate bus travelling overturned in the Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Bhopal on Thursday night. As it reached control at Mohi Ghat in Pandhurna, it rammed into the divider and turtled.

A case has been registered, and investigations are going on.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog
article-image

According to the information, the passengers were travelling from Hyderabad to Bhopal when their bus hit a divider at Mohi Ghat around 10 p.m. and overturned on Thursday. It was reported that the bus sped at approximately 110 kilometres per hour when the driver lost control of the wheel.

FPJ Shorts
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic Information' Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic Information' Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties
'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties
Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus
Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus
Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him From Being Chapri' (VIDEO)
Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him From Being Chapri' (VIDEO)

Frightened, the on-lookers informed the police and reached the spot. The police have registered a case, and further investigations are going on.

The police sent the injured to a hospital in Nagpur, which is 60 km away from the accident spot. The injured people were sent via four ambulances.

Read Also
'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya...
article-image

The police said three passengers died on the spot while, two died on the way to the hospital. However, the other 40 passengers have sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Against Justice,’ Congress MLA Arif Masood Writes To CM Mohan Yadav After Bulldozer Razes...

‘Against Justice,’ Congress MLA Arif Masood Writes To CM Mohan Yadav After Bulldozer Razes...

5 Dead, 40 Injured After Speeding Hyderabad-Bhopal Bus Rams Into Divider & Overturns In Pandhurna

5 Dead, 40 Injured After Speeding Hyderabad-Bhopal Bus Rams Into Divider & Overturns In Pandhurna

Bhopal: 'Hum Jaan De Denge...' Cries Bhadbhada Demolition Victim After Son Kills Self, Alleges...

Bhopal: 'Hum Jaan De Denge...' Cries Bhadbhada Demolition Victim After Son Kills Self, Alleges...

VIDEO: SDRF Team Battles Strong Water Current To Rescue Drowning Youth In Narmada River

VIDEO: SDRF Team Battles Strong Water Current To Rescue Drowning Youth In Narmada River

Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog