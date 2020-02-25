After Rajasthan, will MP follow ‘adopted baby’ approach of TN

BHOPAL: Tamil Nadu which topped the road accidents/fatalities nationally, reduced road accident fatalities by 48% in four years. Rajasthan CM announced in recent budget speech emulating the TN model in his state.

Will Madhya Pradesh also follow the suit in budget which is due next month? MP is at the second spot in terms of road accident across the nation for 2016 - 2018, says the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) 2019.

A team of comprising lower-level officers from MP had gone to the TN to study the state’s methodology.

However, for now the state Rajasthan had taken lead and allocated Rs 100 crore in the state budget to prevent accidents.

Tamil Nadu IG Transport Pramod Kumar told Free Press informed that TN was on top spot in road accidents as well as in the category of fatal road accident deaths.

In 2016, 17,218 people had lost their lives in 71,000 road accidents in the state. He informed that a orthopaedic doctor had filed a petition in the Supreme Court and the Court directed the state government to bring down the accidents and as well as the deaths.