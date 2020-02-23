Madhya Pradesh: Imported liquor will not be sold online, clarifies minister Brajendra Singh Rathore

BHOPAL: Excise minister Brajendra Singh Rathore has clarified that imported liquor will not be sold online. The minister said tracking of imported bottles will be done online from the warehouse to end user.

Excise minister said that tracking of foreign made Indian liquor will also be done through inline management system. Rathore was talking to media persons on Sunday. Online management system is being done to stop smuggling of illegal liquor.

“We are going to introduce barcodes on liquor bottles as announced in the new excise policy for FY 2020-21. This would help the Excise department track liquor supply from the factory to warehouses or depots and further to contractors as we will have records of each bottle,” Minister for Excise Brijendra Singh Rathore.

He said contractors will be given online transit permits in order to track the consignment.

Rathore denied news reports that the new excise policy would allow doorstep delivery of alcohol through online platforms.

“The online system is only for mutual transactions between liquor contractors and the excise department. It doesn't mean liquor would be sold online or delivered at the doorsteps of people. The online system will help the department check illegal transportation of liquor,” he said.