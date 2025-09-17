 VIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station

VIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station

The fish were being transported illegally, without any proper permission or documents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Fisheries Department carried out a major operation and seized three containers filled with Thailand Catfish at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Officials discovered around 8,000 pieces of this banned fish hidden in the containers.

According to information, Thailand Catfish is restricted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) from breeding, transporting, selling, or cultivating.

This ban is in place because the species is harmful to local water ecosystems and can disturb native fish populations.

FPJ Shorts
WBSSC SLST 2025: Provisional Answer Keys Released, Over 5 Lakh Candidates Await Results
WBSSC SLST 2025: Provisional Answer Keys Released, Over 5 Lakh Candidates Await Results
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 17, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 17, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More
Himachal Education Minister Sets Sept 18 Deadline For Promoted Lecturers To Join Duty Or Lose Promotion
Himachal Education Minister Sets Sept 18 Deadline For Promoted Lecturers To Join Duty Or Lose Promotion
Karnataka SBI Money Heist: Masked Robbers With Country-Made Pistols Loot Cash And Gold; VIDEO
Karnataka SBI Money Heist: Masked Robbers With Country-Made Pistols Loot Cash And Gold; VIDEO
Read Also
Lo! Lemon Peels To Prepare Bio-Enzyme For Cleaning Water Bodies In Bhopal
article-image

Raja Rajatilak Dhurve, Assistant Director of Fisheries, led the operation along with his team.

The fish were being transported illegally, without any proper permission or documents.

Read Also
National Green Tribunal Seeks Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Report On Cutting Of 4K Trees For Kolar...
article-image

After seizing the containers, the Fisheries Department took strict action by burying all the confiscated Thailand Catfish in a pit under official supervision.

This step was taken to ensure that the banned species does not cause any harm to the environment.

Officials also warned traders and transporters not to engage in the illegal trade of restricted species. They stressed that strict action would be taken against anyone caught breaking the rules. People were encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to illegal wildlife trade.

This operation is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to protect local biodiversity and stop the smuggling of prohibited aquatic animals.

The Fisheries Department continues to monitor railway stations and other transport hubs to prevent such illegal activities and protect the environment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station

VIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station

Madhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain,...

Madhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain,...

'How Will New Promotion Policy Be Brought In If Supreme Court Admits Old One?', Madhya Pradesh High...

'How Will New Promotion Policy Be Brought In If Supreme Court Admits Old One?', Madhya Pradesh High...

PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Mitra Park In MP's Dhar On His 75th Birthday

PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Mitra Park In MP's Dhar On His 75th Birthday

Bhopal: Kanjar Girl’s Story On Food Leading To Algav From Bestie Wins Award

Bhopal: Kanjar Girl’s Story On Food Leading To Algav From Bestie Wins Award