VIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Fisheries Department carried out a major operation and seized three containers filled with Thailand Catfish at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Officials discovered around 8,000 pieces of this banned fish hidden in the containers.

Fisheries Department seizes 8k illegal Thailand Catfish at Jabalpur railway station#MadhyaPradesh #Jabalpur #catfish pic.twitter.com/qId7Qpa0qc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 17, 2025

According to information, Thailand Catfish is restricted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) from breeding, transporting, selling, or cultivating.

This ban is in place because the species is harmful to local water ecosystems and can disturb native fish populations.

Raja Rajatilak Dhurve, Assistant Director of Fisheries, led the operation along with his team.

The fish were being transported illegally, without any proper permission or documents.

After seizing the containers, the Fisheries Department took strict action by burying all the confiscated Thailand Catfish in a pit under official supervision.

This step was taken to ensure that the banned species does not cause any harm to the environment.

Officials also warned traders and transporters not to engage in the illegal trade of restricted species. They stressed that strict action would be taken against anyone caught breaking the rules. People were encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to illegal wildlife trade.

This operation is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to protect local biodiversity and stop the smuggling of prohibited aquatic animals.

The Fisheries Department continues to monitor railway stations and other transport hubs to prevent such illegal activities and protect the environment.