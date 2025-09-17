PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Mitra Park In MP's Dhar On His 75th Birthday

PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Mitra Park In MP's Dhar On Birthday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (September 17) on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Modi will lay the foundation of the first PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola village in Dhar district of the state.

Modi will also launch a campaign – Swasthya Nari Sashakt Pariwar (Strong Woman Strong Family).

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present at the event.

PM Mitra Park will come up on 2,158 acres, for which an investment worth Rs 23, 146 crore has been proposed.

The park will generate nearly 3, 00, 000 jobs. Modi will also lunch Adi Sewa Parv through which the government will lay emphasis on the health and education of the people of tribal areas.

In this campaign, the stress will be on the village action plan. As part of the event, there will be a campaign, ‘Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam’ (a garden in the name of mother), in which he will give a sapling to each woman of the self-help group.

Modi will also launch Suman Sakhi Chatbot and transfer Matri Vandana amount to the beneficiaries’ accounts.