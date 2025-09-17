 'How Will New Promotion Policy Be Brought In If Supreme Court Admits Old One?', Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks Govt
Govt will issue circular through GAD for clarification, says AG 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
'How Will New Promotion Policy Be Brought In If Supreme Court Admits Old One?', Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks Govt | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Tuesday directed the state government to inform it at the next hearing how it will implement the new promotion policy 2025, given that the old promotion policy is pending in the Supreme Court.

How will the government address the cancelled promotions under the new promotion policy? the court asked. 

The hearing was in the division bench of the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Sanjeev Sachdeva, and Justice Vinay Saraf. The next hearing is set for September 25.

Responding to the court on how the state will implement the new policy when the old one is pending in the apex court, Advocate General Prashant Singh said that the General Administration Department (GAD) will issue a circular with clarification. SAPAKS, an anti-reservation organisation, challenged the new promotion policy in the HC.

Senior Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “Interveners raised the issue of higher representation of the unreserved category in the High Court as per the quantifiable data…the constitutional rights of the government to make laws cannot be stopped by the High Court or the Supreme Court.” 

