MP Excise policy for 2020-21: Buy imported liquor online

BHOPAL: According to new excise policy, auction of liquor shops will be conducted in broad groups leaving no space for small or single shop owners.

Four big cities of state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur will have shop categories like urban-rural and Indian-Foreign made only.

Minimum auction price will be set after adding 25% to previous year’s return. There are 2544 Indian liquor and 1061 India made foreign liquor shops across 52 districts of state.

Opposition has also raised concerns after new liquor policy was proposed. It was due to pressure of the opposition BJP that government had to rollback its proposal for opening new sub-shops.