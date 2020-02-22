MP Excise policy for 2020-21: Buy imported liquor online

BHOPAL: According to new excise policy, auction of liquor shops will be conducted in broad groups leaving no space for small or single shop owners.
Four big cities of state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur will have shop categories like urban-rural and Indian-Foreign made only.
Minimum auction price will be set after adding 25% to previous year’s return. There are 2544 Indian liquor and 1061 India made foreign liquor shops across 52 districts of state.
Opposition has also raised concerns after new liquor policy was proposed. It was due to pressure of the opposition BJP that government had to rollback its proposal for opening new sub-shops.
Remaining 12 Municipal Corporations will have shops in one category only. At lower level also ‘shops in groups’ will be leased out to single entity. Opposition BJP has said that it will give rise to liquor mafia. This will also cause severe loss to many small traders and operators.
According to new excise policy, imported liquor could be availed online. Each bottle of imported liquor will have a barcode through which it’s journey could be trailed.
Fifteen new outlets of wine made in Madhya Pradesh will be opened at hotels of tourism department. This wine is being made in MP with grapes- that too- grown in MP.