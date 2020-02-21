Bhopal: Provision for opening sub-shops to be scrapped, liquor contract may be given to a group in districts

The liquor contractors were set to open new shops in the name of starting sub-shops.

Since opening new shops could go against the government, Nath told the officials to scrap the provision from the policy.

Besides whether the liquor contracts should be given to a group of people in districts or to some people, will be decided only after Nath’s return from Chhindwara.

There has always been a difference of opinion in the government over how liquor contracts should be given.

Sources said contractors from Delhi might come over to MP to deal in liquor this year, and the provision was being made accordingly.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also opposed to opening new liquor shops. He criticised the government for it.

ACS, liquor trader meet amidst debate

Amidst controversy over the excise policy, additional chief secretary of the commercial tax department, ICP Keshri, held a closed-door meeting with the owner of Som Distillery, Jagdish Arora, on Thursday.

Their talks continued for long. A big liquor trader Arora reportedly told that giving contract to a group would earn more profits. BJP said the government made provision in the new excise policy to give profit to the liquor traders.

Ministers put up their points: Bhanot

Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot said the ministers had put up their points before the Chief Minister. Bhanot said policy should be made in such way that it generates revenue without harming the youth.