Indore’s first female traffic warden and former actor Nirmala Pathak passes away

Indore: City’s traffic warden Nirmala Pathak, 94, died here on Saturday. Her last rites were performed at Malwa Mills cremation ground. A large number of social activists and traffic policemen attended her funeral while chief minister Kamal Nath paid tributes to her in a tweet.

Pathak managed traffic on city roads for more than 22 years, that is, till 2018 when she met with an accident. A paralytic attack followed, which weakened her physically.

When women of her age were relaxing at home with their grandchildren, Nirmala stood on roads around MTH Compound, Shastri Bridge, Regal Square for hours to streamline vehicular movement under searing sun. One could see her doing same during rain or in chilly winter.

She was not a traffic cop but an honorary member popularly referred to as traffic police warden.