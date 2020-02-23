Madhya Pradesh: Where is the World Bank money? Higher education department refuses to provide audit report

BHOPAL: The higher education department has refused to provide the audit report of the funds utilised under a World Bank project.

In all, fifty colleges were allotted funds out of Rs 50 crore to construct their own building.

Higher education department has once again refused to reply to an RTI (Right to Information) query that sought audit report of the year 2012-13 on World Bank fund of Rs 50 crore allotted for colleges that did not have their own buildings and were running in rented premises.

However, the process started with allotting Rs 650 lakh per college and Rs 32.50 crore were sanctioned for the shortlisted colleges across the state.