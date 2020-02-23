Madhya Pradesh: Where is the World Bank money? Higher education department refuses to provide audit report

BHOPAL: The higher education department has refused to provide the audit report of the funds utilised under a World Bank project.
In all, fifty colleges were allotted funds out of Rs 50 crore to construct their own building.
Higher education department has once again refused to reply to an RTI (Right to Information) query that sought audit report of the year 2012-13 on World Bank fund of Rs 50 crore allotted for colleges that did not have their own buildings and were running in rented premises.
However, the process started with allotting Rs 650 lakh per college and Rs 32.50 crore were sanctioned for the shortlisted colleges across the state.
Things did not move ahead till 2017-18 when higher education department transferred the total fund of Rs 50 crores (Rs one crore per college) to the PIU (Project Implementation Unit) of the PWD (Public Works Department).
“Authorities of higher education department could not provide the audit report indicating that not everything was right. They were not in the know of funds they have given to PWD to build college buildings,” said Devendra Pratap Singh, who filed RTI application.
If new buildings are being constructed, what is the harm in providing details? Officials of the higher education should know what kinds of buildings are being constructed for them, added Singh.
Madhya Pradesh has received more than Rs 2,000 crore to revamp the facilities and infrastructure in higher education. Though funds arrived in the year 2013-14 but higher education department did not have any plans to implement it. Plans were made after funds were received and it seems most of the funds were misused, therefore we are seeking audit reports and other documents, said Singh.
