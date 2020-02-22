Minister Aqueel & MLA Masood clash in front of CM Kamal Nath at Bhopal masterplan review meet

BHOPAL: Minister Arif Aqueel and MLA Arif Masood clashed with each other over developments on the new master plan for Bhopal on Saturday, in front of the Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Aqueel wanted a meeting with experts before the master plan is finalised.

Chief Minister took a review meet of the master the matralaya where the two clasehd over the plan.

Aqueel said th eplan should be presented but there should be some changes and he sought a week time for those changes.

On the other hand Masood wanted the plan be implemented soon.

Provisions

According to sources, the master plan includes special provisions and planning for heritage and lakefront areas.

There will be a special lakefront development with special plans for the Upper Lake.

The master plan extends special benefits to the persons whose land falls under the green belt areas.

The owner of the land will be able to claim the floor area ratio (FAR) that falls under the green belt and will be able to sell that FAR at any other place.

‘What is the hurry?’

Arif Aqueel said that the experts of different areas in Bhopal will be invited for a meet ahead of the master plan for Bhopal as there are reports that the officials have made provisions to benefit to someone. What is the hurry to roll out the master plan and I want a meeting with experts to ascertain the plan is not against the city, he said.