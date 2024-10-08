 After BJP’s Win In Haryana, Jalebi Politics Prevails In MP
BJP leaders and workers celebrated victory in Haryana by eating Jalebis; and Congress made it outside party office

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jalebis heated up politics in MP after the results of Haryana and those of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections were declared on Tuesday. After the results were announced in Haryana, the BJP leaders and workers celebrated their victory by eating Jalebis in their party office in the state capital. Immediately after the results were out, the party leaders offered Jalebis to their state unit president VD Sharma.

Hoping to win the election in Haryana, the Congress was getting ready to set up for making Jalebis outside their party office. Even after losing the Haryana election, the stall was outside the party office where the Congress celebrated their victory in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress hoped to win Haryana election and to celebrate it with Jalebis, but as the results were against their exceptions, so they looked demoralised. During the election campaign, Rahul Gandhi made a statement on Jalebi, which sparked a lot of debates.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said, “Today is the historic day. The people of Haryana by giving a chance to the BJP to form a government for the third time put their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi again.” The BJP did well in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Rahul Gandhi has failed again: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the BJP’s victory in Haryana shows that the people of the country have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi has failed again, Yadav said, adding that in Haryana, it was not Congress’s election, but that of Rahul’s, and he again failed. Yadav campaigned for the party candidates in Haryana.

