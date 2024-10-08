Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Congress Weakens In Direct Fight With BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi As Maharashtra Polls Come Close

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | ANI/File

The counting of votes for the J&K and Haryana assembly polls is under process. As the Congress was confidently looking forward to form a government in Haryana after having a strong advantage with early results trends this morning, the tables turned by noon and BJP took the lead. Reacting to latest trends of Haryana elections results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi seemed to have sent a 'reality check' message (ahead of Maharashtra polls) to Congress saying that the BJP is leading in Haryana despite an anti-incumbancy wave and Congress should rework its election strategies as it falls weak in a direct fight with the BJP.

Speaking with news agency ANI, the Rajya Sabha MP also congratulated the BJP for its performance despite an anti-incumbency wave.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Haryana election result trends, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "I congratulate the BJP because even after so much anti-incumbency wave, it seems they are forming the government in Haryana...The Congress party needs to think about its strategy… pic.twitter.com/dliq9SEKUy — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Elections In Maharashtra Are Fought Differently

After a good electoral performance in Haryana, the BJP in Maharashtra is elated, expressing confidence of same verdict for upcoming state elections too. However, Chaturvedi highlighted that the issues on which elections are fought in Maharashtra are completely different than in Haryana.

Criticising the BJP for divisive politics in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "BJP broke parties and families just for the sake of power. They misused the Election Commission and Constitution. The industries from Maharashtra are being taken away to other states. The people of Maharashtra will vote based on emotions...", she said speaking with ANI.

Haryana and J&K Results Update

Both Haryana and J&K have 90 constituencies each and counting for votes began for all seats started at 8 am this morning. As per official ECI trends of 1.55 pm, BJP is leading in 48 Seats and Congress is ahead in 37 seats in Haryana. While in J&K, National Conference is leading in 41 seats and BJP in 29.

As of 1.30 pm, BJP registered its first win in Haryana by securing the Jind seat. BJP's Dr Krishan Lal Middha defeated Congress leader Mahavir Gupta by a margin of 15,860 votes. On the other hand, Congress opened its account by bagging the Nuh seat. Party leader Aftab Ahmed defeated INLD's Tahir Hussain by 46,963 votes.