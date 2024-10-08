J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra BJP's Morale Has Multiplied Ahead Of State Polls', Says Atul Shah

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Atul Shah | X @AtulShah

Mumbai: India woke up eyeing towards the elections results for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024, for which the counting began at 8 am this morning (October 8). The early trends showed Congress with strong advantage in both states, however, the party started trailing in Haryana by noon. "We were worried at first, but the tables have turned. We have performed great in both the states which has multiplied the morale and confidence of BJP workers in Maharashtra," said state BJP spokesperson Atul Shah.

Expressing confidence in forming government in Maharashtra too, Shah said, "Election results are a dose of energy for party workers. In Haryana we will form government for the third time. While in J&K we are leading on more than 25 seats. It is a great achievement that elections were held in J&K democratically and peacefully after the abrogation of Article 370," Shah said speaking with FPJ.

#WATCH | Haryana: BJP workers celebrate in Ambala, as counting continues. As per the latest EC data, the party is leading on 51 of the 90 seats. #HaryanaAssemblyElection2024 pic.twitter.com/TzfChy2lSE — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

"The people of Haryana has chosen BJP's developmental works and leadership of PM Modi. It is a confidence boost ahead of Maharashtra elections for BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP-Ajit Pawar group also. The Mahayuti will form government in Maharashtra," Shah the former MLA from South Mumbai added.

Haryana and J&K Elections Result Update

Both J&K and Haryana have 90 assembly seats each and vote counting began this morning at 8 am. In J&K, 3-5 rounds of counting has been completed in most of the seats, with National Conference leading at 43 seats and BJP at 28, as of 1 pm.

In Haryana, the results took a twist as the BJP is emerging as the largest party after trailing far behind Congress in initial vote counting. As of 1 pm, BJP is leading at 49 seats and Congress at 35.