Haryana Elections VIP Seats Results 2024: Know How Nayab Saini, Bhupinder Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Anil Vij Are Performing

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (left), Vinesh Phogat and Bhupinder Singh Huda | FPJ Web team

Haryana Election Results 2024 Vote Counting: The country has its eyes on vote counting in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections as the results will be seen as a precursor to a number of important elections including those in Maharashtra. Congress was widely predicted to win Haryana comfortably and the party indeed took a lead in early trends on Tuesday (October 8). But Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon caught on and took lead with counting of votes still on. Here is a look at how 'star candidates' from both parties (Vinesh Phogat, Bhupinder Hooda, Nayab Saini, Anil Vij and more) by 11 am.

Vinesh Phogat (Congress)

Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat | ANI

By 11 am, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat (Congress) was trailing in Julana against Yogesh Kumar (BJP) by more than a thousand votes. The star Olympian was leading in early rounds of vote counting but soon trailed and by 11 am, there was a difference of 1417 votes between her and Kumar.

By 12:45 pm however, Vinesdh Phogat had a comfortable lead of 6050 votes. More than fifty thousand votes were in her kitty by then.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress)

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | ANI

The former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was one of the Congress leaders who led the charge against BJP government in the state. Hooda was on a virtual see-saw as he led, trailed and led again as the vote counting progressed.

At 11 am, he had a massive lead of 36,436 votes against BJP candidate Manju in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

At 12:45 pm his lead had widened to more than fifty two thousand votes.

Nayab Singh Saini (BJP)

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | ANI

At 11 am, the sitting chief minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini was leading by 6595 votes against Congress' Mewa Singh.

By 12:45 pm the lead had widened to more than ten thousand votes.

Anil Vij (BJP)

Anil Vij | ANI

BJP's Anil Vij is considered to be one of the leaders in the BJP camp interested in the post of CM should the party manage to hold on to power. He is facing off against Congress' Parvinder Pal Pari in Ambala Cantt.

At 11 am however, Chitra Sarwara, an independent candidate was leading the pack and Vij had a slender trail of 717 votes.

The trail had narrowed to around 545 votes by 12:45 pm.

Dushyant Chautala (JJP)

Dushyant Chautala | ANI

The former deputy chief minister of Haryana and chief of Jannayak Janata Party has plans to put his party in the position of a kingmaker in Haryana.

However, at 11 am, he was in sixth position in Uchana constituency. He was trailing Brijendra Singh (Congress) by 15,425 votes.

By 12:45 pm the trail had widened to more than twety three thousand votes.

Savitri Jindal (Independent)

Savitri JIndal | ANI

Savitri Jindal, member of the famed Jindal business family, was leading by 3836 votes at 11 am in Hisar. In second place was Ram Niwas Rara (Congress). Jindal is contesting as an independent candidate from Hisar.

By 12:45 the lead had widened to more than five thousand votes.