J&K Elections VIP Seats Results 2024: Omar Abdullah Surges Ahead In Both Seats, Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat, Sajad Lone Leading In Handwara

With the counting currently underway, the trends shown on the Election Commission of India’s website at 11:30 am indicated that in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference and Congress alliance have together crossed the halfway mark with leads on 51 seats and would be able to form a government comfortably.

As per the election commission data between 3-5 rounds of counting has been completed in most of the 90 constituencies in the region. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 26 seats as of 11: 30 am.

The voting results would decide the electoral fate of several former ministers including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha along with Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami and several others.

Former JK CM Omar Abdullah said that the alliance was in pole position and urged the BJP not to play an dirty tricks.

"We have the hope that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K, we will get to know by today afternoon. There should be transparency...if people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks...we did alliance so we can win and we are hoping to win,." Omar Abdullah said.

In Jammu, Congress candidate from Bahu Assembly seat, TS Tony said that the Congress-NC alliance was all set to form the government.

"Congress-NC alliance is going to form the government with 2/3 majority. Earlier people trusted only statements. Now, all the lies are exposed...The people know everything now. This was the city of temples. BJP made it the city of liquors. They say that it is for revenue generation... The people are frustrated with the liquor and land mafia...They are exposed now. The public doesn't trust them anymore...BJP is murdering the democracy. The appointment of 5 MLAs had to be done by the elected government. Even the President does not have this power of direct appointment. How can the LG have this arbitrary power?" he said.

As of 11:30 am, here is a list of leaders leading or trailing on crucial seats:

NC chief Omar Abdullah was leading with 8600 seats in the Ganderbal Assembly seat. Bashir Ahmad Mir was trailing.

ECI

Abdullah was also leading with 13315 in the Budgam Assembly seat. AGA Syed Muntazir Mehdi was trailing behind Abdullah.

ECI

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mehbooba Mufti was trailing in the Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly constituency, while Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri was leading with 17615 votes.

ECI

Mufti taking it to X in a post said, “I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign.”

Jammu and Kashmir People Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone was leading in the Handwara Assembly constituency with 9804 seats.

ECI

BJP's Devender Singh Rana was leading in the Nagrota Assembly constituency with 18931 votes.

ECI

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1.