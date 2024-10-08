Congress' Jairam Ramesh Files Complaint With ECI Alleging Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends On Official Website

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | ANI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh filed an official complaint on Tuesday with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over delays in updating election trends for the Haryana assembly elections on the ECI’s official website. Ramesh criticised the situation, calling it an 'inordinate and unacceptable delay,' as Congress leaders expressed concern about the accuracy and timeliness of the data being shared. He also shared a picture of his official complaint on his X account.

Here is my letter to @ECISVEEP on the inordinate and unacceptable delay in updating trends in the Haryana assembly elections pic.twitter.com/Lvq747seTz — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 8, 2024

As the vote counting for both the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections continued, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera voiced their frustrations, alleging that the outdated data being displayed might be used to influence the administration. They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of benefiting from the delay and potentially using this time to exert pressure on the process.

Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP? — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 8, 2024

BJP Trying To Build Pressure On Administration?: Jairam Ramesh

In a post on X earlier, Jairam Ramesh highlighted similarities between this situation and the Lok Sabha elections, where a similar slowing down of trend updates occurred. "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?" he questioned.

Pawan Khera On Delay In Counting Data Updation

Pawan Khera also raised concerns about discrepancies between the actual rounds of counting and the data being displayed to the public. He mentioned to ANI that while 11 rounds of counting had been completed, the ECI was only showing data up to the fourth or fifth round. Khera called this lag in data troubling and further criticised the lack of live updates in Haryana, compared to Jammu and Kashmir, where real-time data was being provided.

#WATCH | On Haryana, J&K election trends, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind, they are still… pic.twitter.com/LROgMXa9VC — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Despite these concerns, the Election Commission’s data indicated that the BJP was leading in the Haryana election, with the party ahead in 50 out of 90 seats, suggesting it was poised to form the government for a third consecutive term. The Congress, meanwhile, led in 35 seats as it sought to return to power after a decade.

No doubt, Congress is going to form the govt...Congress will form govt with a huge margin - Former CM and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda pic.twitter.com/ls9eghXLXy — greatandhra (@greatandhranews) October 8, 2024

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda remained optimistic about Congress's prospects, stating confidently that his party would form the government with a significant margin. Hooda attributed this potential success to the efforts of key Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and, most importantly, the people of Haryana.