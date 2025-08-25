 Jammu & Kashmir News: Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri Sector, Search Ops Underway
Jammu & Kashmir News: Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri Sector, Search Ops Underway

On August 13, two soldiers were martyred during operational duties in the Uri sector. A spokesman of the Army’s Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps had identified the deceased as Havildar Ankit Kumar and Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
On August 13, the security forces had also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir Valley. | Representation Image

Srinagar: Alert soldiers foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists on the line of control (LoC) in the Uri sector of J&amp;K's Baramulla sector on Monday, the Army said.

"Troops detected suspicious movement and opened fire," an army official said, adding search operations were being undertaken in the area subsequently.

The 740-km long LoC in Jammu and Kashmir remained relatively calm since India and Pakistan reached an agreement on May 10 this year to end four days of intense cross-border attacks and missile strikes, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that left 26 civilians including 25 tourists and a local dead in a terror attack by Pakistan-backed LeT terrorists.

article-image

On August 13, the security forces had also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir Valley.

The recovery included a 9 mm Chinese pistol, two 9 mm pistol magazines, five 9 mm pistol ammunition, three AK-47 magazines, 260 AK-47 ammunition, four UBGL grenades, an IED/mine, five metres mine wire, three hand grenades (Pakistani make), a PITO bag, and a handbag with a Pakistani address written in Urdu, two detonators, 30 mine fuses with wire, an electric machine (unknown device) and two battery connectors, and 16 brown sugar sachets.

