Aditya Thackeray Unveils Shivaji's Statue In MP's Pandhurna With Wish To See Kamal Nath On CM Chair Again

Aditya Thackeray performing rituals during unveiling Shivaji's statue |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra's former education minister and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Pandhurna of Chhindwara, in the presence of Kamal Nath on Friday.

After the unveiling ceremony, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader and former Maharashtra minister Thackeray, said, "I have come to ask Kamal Nath the date and time of his swearing-in ceremony? I want to see you back on the CM's chair. I want to see you there for the sake of Madhya Pradesh and its people."

Addressing the public at MPL Ground in Pandhurna, he asked them about the prices of gas, petrol and diesel before 2014 and that of now, targeting BJP. At the same time Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said, 'BJP is now bringing a new issue called ‘Sanatan Dharma.'

This is the first time when leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi's ally Congress in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) were seen together in Madhya Pradesh. Both parties are also part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. For the first time, Kamal Nath has shared the stage with the leader of this alliance in own state. Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath was also present on the stage.

Kamal Nath hails from Chhindwara and also is an MLA from the same.However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had announced to make Pandhurna a district in August. This is an area adjacent to Maharashtra.

Read Also No Car Day In Indore A Success Or A Failure?

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)