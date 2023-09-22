 MP: Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha Acquitted In ₹1 Crore Land Fraud After Complainant Withdraws Allegations
Friday, September 22, 2023
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a big relief, Special MP MLA district court has acquitted Congress MLA of of Sumawali constituency Ajab Singh Kushwaha in a land fraud case worth Rs 1 crore. The court's order has come at a time of when political parties are busy finalising the candidates' names for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

Two years ago, on September 30, 2021, Krishna Gopal Chaurasia had accused Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha and his son-in-law Ranjit Singh Kushwaha of embezzling one crore rupees in the garb of land.

MLA Kushwaha cheated Chaurasia of ₹1 Cr

Chaurasia had lodged a complaint at Hazira police station. He claimed to have paid Rs 1.08 lakh to the MLA on the pretext of acquiring land. He complained neither he got the land's possession nor his money back.

However, later Chaurasia turned hostile in the court and took back his allegations. Following which the court acquitted MLA Kushwaha and his son-in-law.

Notably, two more cases related to land are registered against Ajab Singh Kushwaha in Maharajpura and Murar police stations, in which the decision is yet to come.

