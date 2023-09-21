Bhopal: MP Residents Living In Canada Share Mixed Reviews

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid diplomatic disputes between India and Canada, state students, job professionals and their families have expressed growing concerns about their well-being and future in the Great White North. ‘Indian students here, who are not working are afraid of how the situation will turn out for them.

Some people are trying to mislead by creating fake news,’ Tanya Rathore a resident of Bhopal told Free Press. ‘The current issue between Canadian and Indian government will neutralise and as both of these countries have been allies will definitely find a solution,’ Tanya added.

A few Indian students have spoken out about the challenges they are facing due to the diplomatic strain. The uncertainty surrounding visa and immigration policies has left them uneasy.

Another resident of Bhopal Aamir Najm, based in Toronto, told Free Press that this whole feud barely reflects in his day-to-day life, but news on visa halt can put parents in tension. ‘I don’t think this debate between diaspora of the countries has anything to do with the common people here.

But I have heard the news about a halt on visa services from India, which will put parents in a tense situation as they have put in years of effort and a lot of money,’ he added. Manjyot Kaur, who comes from Narmadapuram said, ‘I live in a small town near Ontario, everything here is normal and so peaceful. The populous city must be experiencing the outcomes of this feud.’

