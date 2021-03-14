Ab Tak 31 lakh: Madhya Pradesh seeks 81 lakh more Covid-19 vaccine doses from Centre

BHOPAL: While Madhya Pradesh has already received more than 31 lakh Covid-19 vaccines, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a demand for 81 lakh more doses. Chouhan put forth the demand at a meeting with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday. The state needs 8-10 lakh doses of vaccines next week. Of the vaccines received so far, 28 lakh constitute Covishield and 384,000 Covaxin.

The chief minister also requested the Union minister for help in the infrastructural development of the newly established medical colleges in the state and also for proper management of the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) dedicated to the treatment of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims.

The chief minister also sought the Centre’s approval for three new medical colleges each in Damoh, Seoni and Chhatarpur. The government, in its Budget, has proposed the setting up of nine medical colleges in the state.

Chouhan also urged the Union minister to enhance the Centre’s contribution towards sharing vaccine expenses at the Cancer Institute, Jabalpur. The central government was to bear 75 per cent of the expenses and the state government the rest. However, the Centre had reduced its share to 60 per cent.